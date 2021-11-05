Sealed Air Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

