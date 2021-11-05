Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EA opened at $142.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.