Desjardins Weighs in on AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million.

AT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$319.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.22.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

