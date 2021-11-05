Millennium Management LLC Purchases 524,632 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 215.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Black Knight worth $59,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

