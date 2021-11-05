Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CRTO stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

