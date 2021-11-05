FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.38 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

