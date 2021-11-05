Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Zendesk worth $59,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,055 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

