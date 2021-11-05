Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72,680.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $356.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

