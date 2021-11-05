Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $62,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

