Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,825 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,325.50 ($17.32) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The stock has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.