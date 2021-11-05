Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 61,023 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 95,348.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

