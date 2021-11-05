South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

SSB opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South State will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth $32,593,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South State by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.