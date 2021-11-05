Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 41,349 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 96,160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $198.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $199.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.