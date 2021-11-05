Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NYSE:MAA opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

