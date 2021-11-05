Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $171,792.50 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Monro by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Monro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

