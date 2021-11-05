West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 6,636 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

