Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.