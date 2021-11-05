Kemper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 225.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

KMPR stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

