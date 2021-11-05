Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 74.58 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £296.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.05.
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
