Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 74.58 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £296.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.05.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

