Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Purchases $364,425.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

