Federal Realty Investment Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 205.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

