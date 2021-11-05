Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Sells 100,000 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

