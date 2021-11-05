Vincent M. Senia Sells 7,802 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SIGI opened at $79.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.