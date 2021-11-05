Vincent M. Senia Sells 7,802 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

