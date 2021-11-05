Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Michael Cole Sells 13,250,000 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole sold 13,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$702,250.00 ($501,607.14).
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.
About Ironbark Capital
