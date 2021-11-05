Scry.info (DDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,788.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $54,788.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.