The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

