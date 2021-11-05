PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $56.55 million and $651,014.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

