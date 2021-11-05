First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE STL opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

