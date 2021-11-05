B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

