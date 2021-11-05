Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 26,249 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $183.99 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

