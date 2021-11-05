Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1,624.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

