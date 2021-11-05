Wedbush Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NCMI stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $287.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

