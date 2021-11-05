Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

TBPH opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 384.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

