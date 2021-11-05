DURECT Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

