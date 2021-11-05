Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

JCI stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

