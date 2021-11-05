XMON Price Tops $7,269.26 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. XMON has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $10,021.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $7,269.26 or 0.11824674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.10 or 0.07253483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.16 or 0.99331123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022836 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

