Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $147,898.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.10 or 0.07253483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.16 or 0.99331123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

