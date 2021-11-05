TotemFi 1-Day Volume Tops $75,134.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.17 million and $75,134.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.10 or 0.07253483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.16 or 0.99331123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022836 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

