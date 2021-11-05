Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised by Analyst

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

