Royal Bank of Canada Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of The J. M. Smucker worth $32,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

