Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

