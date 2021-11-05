Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

