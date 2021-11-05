Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.27 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

