Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

