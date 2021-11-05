Credit Suisse AG Buys 497,147 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 9.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

