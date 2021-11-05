Truist Securities Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

ZI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,680,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,131,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

