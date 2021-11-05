Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cricut were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

CRCT opened at $29.46 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,449,274 shares of company stock valued at $98,023,663 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

