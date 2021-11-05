Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

GMED stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

