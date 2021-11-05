Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GDS were worth $34,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in GDS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GDS by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GDS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

