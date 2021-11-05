Morgan Stanley Has $75.50 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $20,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.